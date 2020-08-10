Black Eyed Peas' New Song Inspired By Indian Movies' Action Scenes; Fans Call It 'epic'

The Black Eyed Peas are one of the most popular musical groups because of their catchy songs. The group recently released a crazy music video for their latest song. The group released a video for their new song, Action. A number of fans have been talking about the new video that was released on August 7, 2020. Read more to know about Black Eyed Peas.

The Black Eyed Peas' Action song music video

The Black Eyed Peas recently released a video with some common Bollywood tricks in it. They have tried to adapt the shooting style for hee iconic stars like Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn and have rebuilt scenes from movies like Enthiran and Singham. The video was released and the singers soon took to heir social media to promote their new work that has been inspired by Bollywood. A number of fans have been reacting to the song and have given their views on social media itself.

Fan Reactions on The Black Eyed Peas' Action

@rajinikanth



Thank you for everything you’ve done for BOLLYWOOD & the world...I love india & I’ve been inspired by your culture for many years... from @ashabhosle to @arrahman...we’ve made this video to spread our love for BOLLYWOOD around the world ❤️❤️https://t.co/zBHdXdMLgw — will.i.am (@iamwill) August 7, 2020

The fans have been loving the Blck Eyed Peas’ new song that has been inspired by Bollywood. One of the fans wrote, “New black eyed peas song “Action” is pretty catchy tho with Enthiran scenes and few other tamil movie scenes Face with tears of joy Finally black eyed peas beinf black eyed peas.”

Another fan commented, “I URGE EVERYONE TO WATCH THIS VIDEO RN. Total Indian movie industry damaged” and also shared the video on her Twitter handle.

Yo Black Eyed Peas really made a music video with a deep faked Endhiran and Aambala I can't 😂😂😂😂https://t.co/BhJyVxmkRK — Rohit (@dontcallmenair) August 7, 2020

Black Eyed Peas represents/celebrates Indian action movie scenes (including Singhams & Farah’s spoof on Khiladi) with the same cheeky gaze Bollywood represents/celebrates Rajinikanth as - as a cheesy action stereotype (as recently as Dil Bechara) 😆 https://t.co/6QO7P78gK4 — Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) August 9, 2020

More about The Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas is an American musical group consisting of rappers including will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo and Jessica Reynoso as the lone singer. Originally, the group used to create alternative hip hop but gradually started leaning towards pop and dance-pop genres. They performed, Meet Me Halfway and Boom Boom Pow at the American Music Awards of 2009 where they were nominated for Favorite Rock/Pop Group & Favorite R&B/Soul Group. Some of their most popular songs include Boom Boom Pow, Don't Phunk With My Heart, I Gotta Feeling and My Humps.

