Black Eyed Peas Music Video 'Action' Features Iconic Action Scenes From 'Singham', 'Robot'

On August 7, the American musical group, Black Eyed Peas released the music video of their latest song, titled Action. The music video is highly inspired by multiple Indian action films, combined with 'deep fake technology' and is a treat for all the movie buffs. Several scenes in Action's music video uses iconic action scenes from S Shankar's Robot, SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna, Sundar C's Aambala, and Rohit Shetty's Singham.

Black Eyed Peas says, 'Thank you India and Bollywood'

After releasing the music video of Feel The Beat ft. Maluma, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo's pop-rap group, Black Eyed Peas have released yet another music video of their latest song, Action. The song is from their eight studio album titled Translation. The music video of Action premiered on YouTube on August 7, 2020, which features iconic action scenes from various Indian films including Singham, Enthiran, Maryada Ramanna, and Aambala. However, the lead actors' faces from the sequels were replaced by that of Taboo and Will.I.Am's.

Sharing the news of its release, Will.i.Am took to his Twitter handle to thank India for its 'vibrancy' and 'contribution to the world'. He wrote, "Check out our video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD...ive always loved music from india...#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture...thank you India for your vibrancy and contribution to the world...(sic)". Later, the Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman retweeted the rapper's tweet and wrote, "The borders are blurring through art!".

Check out their tweet below

Check out our video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD...ive always loved music from india...#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture...thank you india for your vibrancy and contribution to the world... — will.i.am (@iamwill) August 7, 2020

Watch the full music video of 'Action' here:

Previously, the pop-rap group had also sampled the tune of Don's chartbuster song, Ye Mera Dil for their 2009's song, Don’t Phunk With My Heart. Yet Another Hindi song, Ae Naujawan from 1972's Bollywood film Apradh was also sampled by The Black Eyes Peas for the same song. In his latest tweet, Will.i.Am had also revealed that the group's previous albums titled Monkey Business and Elephunk were also inspired by the Indian culture.

On June 19, 2020, they released their eighth studio album Translation by Epic Records. The album featured several pop sensations like Shakira, J Balvin, Maluma, Tyga, and French Montana to name a few. The album comprises a total of 15 songs including their newly released song, Action.

