Blackpink Earns Over Whopping USD 10.5 Million; 'The Show' Becomes YouTube Breakthrough

Korean all-girls band BLACKPINK finally presented its much-awaited gig virtually to their fans The BLINKS on 31st January 2021. The show called ‘The Show’ was postponed for a month due to the ongoing pandemic. According to Soompi, Blackpink’s ‘The Show’ was a YouTube breakthrough as it brought in tons of money and viewership.

Blackpink’s The Show

According to Soompi, Blackpink’s The Show being it first online show, the South Korean megastars brought in over 280,000 viewers (excluding China) for their show. The show was aired exclusively on Youtube. The tickets to the gig were sold at an average ticket price of $30-40. Blackpink earned around $10.5 million for the show. Blackpink’s The Show was a first-of-its-kind collaboration with YouTube, with the paid membership-only access to the live concert. And while it was a one-night-only event, YouTube is going to broadcast it eight more times.

Blackpink’s Rose Solo

The Show featured performances by the 4 Blackpink’s members Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa performing the group’s biggest hits, including Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU and Boombayah, as well as solo stages from each of the members. The concert also marked the debut of Blackpink’s Rose solo song, Gone. Along with Rose, Lisa also rapped to Doja Cat's Say So, much to fans' delight. The BLINKS were also taken by surprise when Lisa stepped out to perform her rap set in song Love To Hate Me. Jisso also sang the cover of Tove Lo's hit song Habits (Stay High).

Blackpink’s Rose was sitting on a white swing while singing the lyrics of her beautiful yet heartbreaking song. Check out the teaser for Blackpink’s Rose solo project 'Coming Soon' below.

Blackpink’s ‘The Show’ Time in India

Blackpink’s The Show was live-streamed on January 31st 2021 at 2 pm KST (Korean Standard Time) which was around 10.30 am in India. In order to watch the concert, fans needed to have a subscription of Blackpink’s official Youtube Channel.

In other news, the 4 members of Blackpink took the top spots as the most-followed K-Pop artists on social media with Lisa topping the list.

