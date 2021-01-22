When BLACKPINK's Lisa Joked About Eating Rose For Her Survival And Left Her Startled

Rose and Lisa of the Korean girl-band BLACKPINK are quite popular for sharing a close bond with each other. Remember when the group made an appearance on the radio show Super K-Pop back in 2017 and in a joke, Lisa said that she would eat Rose first if her survival was at stake? Read along to know more from this incident.

Also Read: BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In Punk Rock Outfits And Purple Hair In 'The Album' Poster

Rose couldn’t believe when Lisa said she would eat her up first

The BLACKPINK members Rose and Lisa are known for being the best of friends. On various occasions, they have been seen pulling each other's legs and even cracking jokes that some may consider quite dark in nature. One such event was when Rose spilt some dog food and tried to blame it on Lisa, but the latter wasn’t cool with it.

Another such occasion was in the year 2017 when the quartet came as a guest on the radio show, Super K-Pop and answered fan questions. One question was, “You’re stuck on an island, what would you bring with you?” which Lisa was the first to answer. And her answer was "A Knife" that the others found quite interesting. The host Sam Carter also expressed that Lisa has the right survival skills and said that the group needs Lisa with them if such a situation was to happen.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Mark Their 4th Anniversary With Quirky Pictures

However, Rose did not take this with the enthusiasm and optimism like the others and said how Lisa may even have some dark and hidden motives with the knife rather than those of getting food for the group. Rose had said, “Well, she might eat us with the knife, you know?”. Further, Sam asked Lisa that if that was her plan, who would she eat up first.

At this moment, Lisa smiled and shouted, “Oh no!” as she looked at Rose. Puzzled by her reaction, Rose asked, “Why are you looking at me?”, although Lisa’s motives were evident. But good for Rose that she is known as a fast runner out of the four and will be able to get herself out from such a situation if it was to happen.

Also Read: F(x)’s Amber Responds To Her Hater On Twitter Who Claims To Be BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Fan

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shows She Is A Big Supporter Of (G)I-DLE’s Minnie; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.