Blackpink's 'The Show': When And Where To Watch The Live Concert?

Blackpink is one of the most popular South Korean Girl band. Fans of K-pop group Blackpink are eager to watch their favourite stars back on stage after a long time. They were in for a surprise when the K-pop group announced that they will be having their first-ever live stream concert in January titled The Show.

Because of the pandemic, fans could not see their favourite group live in concert. This news came as a pleasant surprise among the fans of Blackpink AKA Blinks. As Blackpink's The Show launch is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about where to watch Blackpink's The Show and how to watch Blackpink's The Show. For all the people who are curious about Blackpink's The Show launch, here is everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Blackpink's The Show?

Fans of Blackpink can watch The Show on Youtube. It will be live-streamed on the platform on January 31, 2021, at 2 PM according to KST. Therefore, for all the people who were curious to know about where to watch Blackpink's The Show, the show can be live-streamed on Youtube on January 31, 2021. Blackpink's The Show will feature first-ever performances of the songs from The Album and also special solo stages. Here is a look at how to watch Blackpink's The Show on Youtube.

How to watch Blackpink's The Show?

The live concert wan be streamed after availing the membership of Blackpink’s official YouTube channel. The link to it is given on the official social media handles of the group. The concert is available for only the members of the channel. According to a report by hitc.com, the channel has allowed two options of subscription, standard and plus.

The standard option is priced at $29.99 and gives the two-month access to their members-only channel. The subscription will give a user access to the live stream concert too. The plus option is priced at $39.99 and gives access to the live stream of concert including several perks from previous levels.

The report mentioned that YG Entertainment had revealed that the people opting for plus subscription would be getting exclusive content. The two-month subscription will also allow seeing some behind the scenes clips from the band sessions, their rehearsals and shooting, etc. Blackpink has mentioned that the All members-only content will be accessible until 2021.02.17 10 AM (KST). After this date, regardless of whether your membership period still remains, the content will not be available.”

