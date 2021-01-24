Blackpink Members Show How To Turn Casual Wear Into Chic With Their Fashion Choices

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Blackpink members aren't just popular and loved by fans worldwide for their music but also are admired for their fashion sense. The South Korean girls know how to rock even the simplest of outfits by styling them correctly and adding funky accessories as well as completing their look with a chic hairdo. Read on to know more about their fashion and how to style your clothes just like them.

Blackpink members' style and fashion choices

Blackpink member Lisa's photos always take the internet by storm. Her Instagram has close to 45.2 million followers and in most of her posts, she has displayed impeccable fashion sense. The South Korean singer recently posted a picture of herself where she can be seen rocking an 'Archie' style bomber jacket and has paired it up with a pair of jeans. Her look was simple, can be worn every day, and yet has a distinct feel to it with the sling bag and the graphic white tee. Lisa left her jet black short hair open to complement her street style. The singer is the right person to take cues from on how to look dressy with a tinge of casual. In another picture of hers, she has donned a white crop-top with a pair of black joggers and white chunky shoes. She pulled off the look well with ease. See both the outfits here.

Another member's style from the South Korean group is impeccable, and that is Rose. Her pictures are the perfect mix of the girl-next-door look coupled up with dressy. The K-Pop star knows how to style a dress with a full sleeve shirt and pair it up with a beret to give it a chic and dressy look as well as go all casual with donning a basic pair of denim shorts and a yellow hoodie. See Rose's photos here.

Other band members Jisoo and Jennie also keep their style minimal yet make it stand out by adding different elements and accessories to it. Jisoo recently posted a picture where she could be seen wearing a white dress and had paired it up with a blue-white sweater. Although what caught everybody's attention was not her attire but the stunning headpiece, which consisted of huge pearls. On the other hand, singer Jennie's clothes are the most relatable as she posts a lot of pictures wearing floral dresses, checkered blazers with jeans, basic co-ord sets as well as hoodies paired up with tiny shorts. See their styling here.

Image Credits: Blackpink Official Instagram Account

