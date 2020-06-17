BLACKPINK Shares ‘How You Like That’ Title Posters Feat. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa And Rose

The South Korean all-girl group, BLACKPINK, is all set to make a comeback after a year-long break with their first studio album. They recently dropped the first poster of the teaser for the title track titled How you like that from their upcoming album. The posters feature band members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose individually. The fresh new looks of the band members in the poster are mesmerising.

BLACKPINK 'How you like that' title poster

BLACKPINK's also announced that How you like that will release in September 2020. Ahead of the launch, the first single will be released on June 26. The first teasers for the single were shared with four posters with concealed glimpses of the band members.

Meanwhile, the next round of teasers revealed their full looks with the track title How you like that. Jisoo went fpr a natural look wearing jet black hair while Jennie's gone ash blonde. Lisa can be seen slaying with burgundy red hair and Rose's poster shows bluish-purple tints. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé are seen flaunting their trendy hairstyles. Check them out here:

How you like that drops at 6 PM KST on June 26 with the next single scheduled for July. It is reported that the title track launch will be followed by over ten songs. And, by September, BLINKs will have the full album. The all-girl band's fandom is excited with all the updates coming their way. How You Like That is BLACKPINK's pre-release single and will mark the first installment of their three-part comeback which also features another special format track and their first official album release.

On the other side, it is reported that BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s last collaboration has grabbed a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a second week. Lady Gaga’s latest release album Chromatica's track Sour Candy featured BLACKPINK, and the song made its debut on the Hot 100 last week at No. 33. The song, Sour Candy, was released on May 29, 2020. Celebrating the moment and wishing luck to BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga's fansite, Gaga Daily showed support as one of their recent posts featured a poster of the looks of BLACKPINK members.

[INFO] Lady Gaga's biggest fansite "GAGADAILY" showing their support for #BLACKPINK upcoming pre-release single by publishing the teaser posters on their website.#HowYouLikeThat#TenDaysUntilBLACKPINK@ygofficialblinkpic.twitter.com/BvjrnGTzFH — BLINK VOTING PAGE 💙⁰⁶²⁶ (@BLINKVotingPage) June 16, 2020

