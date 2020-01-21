Blackpink's Lisa Opens Up About Her Love For Her Group Members

Blackpink’s Lisa is the youngest member and the main dancer of the four-member group. She is often considered as the dance machine by many fans for her crisp moves on stage. She also raps in many of the songs of BLACKPINK. Lisa is undoubtedly a key member of the girl group, but also one of the most followed female K-pop stars with over 28 million and growing followers on Instagram. The 22-year-old rapper recently graced the cover of a popular magazine in Korea and also gave some inside points to her life as a pop star, music, and her members.

The pastel cover with interesting aesthetics popped the 'Flower Theme' of the February issue of the popular magazine. While talking to the magazine Lisa spoke about how she was fascinated by seeing such variety in one photoshoot. Her final pictures on Instagram was loved by many fans. Lisa looked ethereal in some of the looks. Here is a glimpse of the photoshoot:

Lisa on her group members

Further in the interview, she spoke about her girl group members--Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose--she mentioned that they have known each other for years and have only grown together. Lisa mentioned that she gets nervous at times before their performances, but the members make sure that are each other’s strength. She also recalls on their training days and exclaims that it was a lot of fun for them to practice together. Lisa is called as the ‘happy virus’ by her members as well as many fans. When asked about the context behind the pet name, Lisa explained that she loves to crack jokes and pull pranks on her members. She keeps the mood fun and makes sure everyone is with her in it and that’s how she landed the name.

According to multiple media reports, Lisa will be seen as a mentor in Idol Producer, which is a C-pop genre Chinese show where she will be guiding the new trainees. She expressed her excitement regarding the show and also ensured that she aims to impart everything that she has ever learned to the trainees. Lisa along with her group was last seen in the MV Kill This Love.

