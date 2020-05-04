BLACKPINK Member Jennie Takes The Internet By Storm After Posting 59 Selfies In 5 Minutes

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has evolved to become one of the most significant K-Pop bands within a short span of four years. Comprising four artists, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo, BLACKPINK enjoys a massive fandom across the globe and on social media too. Recently, one of the band members and rapper, Jennie recently broke the internet as she posted a streak of 59 selfies on Instagram to up her Insta feed, giving 'BLINKS' major fashion and style goals.

BLACKPINK member Jennie posted 59 selfies in 5 minutes

The 24-year-old rapper Jennie recently took to her Instagram handle to post a sum total of 59 selfies in 5 minutes as she modelled for a renowned sunglasses brand. In the nine back-to-back Instagram posts, the rapper shed major inspiration on how to style various types of sunglasses with different outfits. From sporting a white off-shoulder crop top to rocking a printed baby pink silk dress, Jennie donned all the outfits with sheer grace.

Each of the nine IG posts of the artist managed to garner over 3 million likes from her fans. Soon after she posted the pictures, her fandom who refers to her as Queen J, took to Twitter to share their reactions about the same. Check out all the 59 selfies of Jennie below:

