Blackpink Member Lisa Deceived Of 1 Billion Korean Won By A Former Manager; Details Inside

South Korean girl band, Blackpink has been garnering widespread popularity. Its members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have gained a lot of popularity over the years, all thanks to the band that was formed by YG Entertainment. As fans of Blackpink await the much-anticipated comeback in June, YG Entertainment recently confirmed in a media report that the band’s member, Lisa was swindled with 1 billion South Korean Won.

Blackpink’s Lisa deceived of 1 billion South Korean Won

In a recent statement released by a reputed entertainment company, they added that Lisa had been deceived by her former manager. The company did not reveal the name of the manager but instead referred to him as ‘A’. They also added that an internal investigation has brought this issue to light.

The company also revealed that they have reached an amicable settlement with ‘A’. Blackpink member, Lisa had trusted her manager truly, and hence, the company has come up with a plan according to her wishes. They also added that Lisa’s former manager has now left the company.

Further, the company added that the entire amount will be retrieved through a new plan. They have now asked Lisa’s former manager, ‘A’ to reimburse some of the amounts right now. Additionally, the remaining amount will be paid back to Blackpink’s Lisa through a repayment plan.

The company also apologised to Blackpink’s fans across the world. They also assured them that the necessary action will be taken at the earliest. The company also revealed that they will be putting certain actions in place to prevent any such incidents in the future. They added that the company is “embarrassed” and “feel responsible” for the misuse of trust by the former manager of Lisa.

However, Blackpink fans fondly known as ‘Blinks’ are reportedly outraged on hearing the news. Several of them also took to social media to share that in their opinion, it is the company, YG Entertainment that is playing around. They also added that the company should apologise to Blackpink instead and especially Lisa. Many Blinks also added that the company should further apologise for the consistent delay in Blackpink’s comeback projects and more.

