Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Breaks YouTube Record As Most-viewed Song Premiere

K-Pop band Blackpink has now broken YouTube’s record for the biggest video premiere. Blackpink’s new single How You Like That has broken YouTube’s record for the most-viewed video premiere to date. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

According to reports, K-Pop band Blackpink, which is mostly known for songs like Sour Candy, wherein they collaborated with Lady Gaga, Kill This Love, and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, which has made a record for being the most-viewed Korean music video within 24 hours with its release on YouTube, has made another record with their latest single How You Like That. Over 1.65 million people viewed the song on Friday and has been viewed over 50 million times by now. Here is the song:

This YouTube record for the most-viewed video premiere was held by K-Pop band BTS. Back in February 2020, their single titled On went on to garner over 1.54 million views. It has now crossed over 204 million views on YouTube. Blackpink is one of the most iconic K-Pop bands of all time. Blackpink is a four-member girl band from South Korea. It is formed by YG Entertainment and features Kim Ji-soo, who is also known as Jisso; Kim Jennie, also known by the stage name Jennie, Roseanne Park, who is also widely known as Rosé; and Lalisa Manoban, a Thai rapper, who uses the stage name Lisa.

While Jisoo is born and brought up in South Korea, the other members come from different backgrounds. Jennie was born in South Korea but studied in New Zealand, Rosé was born in Auckland, New Zealand; and Lisa is from Buriram, Thailand. These members have garnered an international fan base with songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kiss and Make Up, which also featured Dua Lipa, and AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, which was featured in the 2017 DC film, Justice League. In the scene where Batman first meets the Flash, this song can be seen playing on a TV screen behind.

