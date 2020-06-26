Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Neha Kakkar is known to be one of the many celebs who are quite active on social media. She had, however, taken a break from social media a while back. But the singer is now back with her latest post. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Neha Kakkar is back on social media

A few days ago, Neha Kakkar took to her official social media handle and revealed that she wanted to take a break from social media as it was ''hurting'' her. She said that she is an emotional person and stated that she is trying her best to be happy. She also said that she is sorry if it hurt anyone.

ALSO READ |Smriti Khanna's Husband Pranks Her As He Eats Lactation Ladoo In Hilarious Video; Watch

In her now-deleted post, the singer stated, “I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling for a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So… Yeh Sab... It hurts me... Don’t worry I’m okay... Love you guys. Especially My #NeHearts”.

Within a week, the singer is now back on social media. She not only made a post but also added an Instagram story, giving her fans a reason to celebrate. She took to her social media handle and shared a clip from her singing reality show Indian idol. Here is her Instagram post:

ALSO READ |Rapper Suga's Dream Comes True As Paulo Coelho Signs 'The Alchemist's' Copies For BTS

ALSO READ |Telugu Bigg Boss Season 2 Winner Kushal Manda Expresses Concern About Upcoming Season

Neha Kakkar has appeared as a judge in Indian Idol season 10 and Indian Idol season 11. She has also appeared as a judge in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017. In the year 2006, she had appeared on Indian Idol season 2 as a contestant.

She has also starred in the film Isi Life Mein …! where she played the role of Sam. Neha Kakkar is known for songs like London Thumakda from Queen, Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan, Aankh Maarey from Simmba, Cheez Badi from Machine, and others. Neha Kakkar’s fan base is called NeHearts.

ALSO READ |Dharmendra Shares Rare Pic With 'Mera Naam Joker' Co-star Raj Kapoor



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.