Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Faces Flak For Showing Lord Ganesha Idol As An Aesthetic

BLACKPINK's latest comeback song How You Like That has been the topic of discussion ever since it released on Thursday. Indian fans recently noticed that the video features an idol of Lord Ganesha but not in the most respectful manner. The idol has been used as a part of the aesthetic background, which is a combination of a number of things.

Twitterati was quick to pick the subject and tweet with the hashtag, #MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic, so that the disrespectful connotation can be dealt with, accordingly.

BLACKPINK's How You Like That faces flak

BLACKPINK's latest song How You Like That was released on YouTube on June 26, 2020. The song features the four band members, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa, in a unique and out-there background. The four women can also be seen dancing along in the video which is being loved by the audience all over the world.

The fans of the band in India took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the video and how Lord Ganesha was showcased. The usage of the Lord’s idol as a prop is not being liked by people. The accusations of disrespectful representation have been made in reference to the Ganapati idol which is spotted to the left side of rapper Lisa at 1:30 minutes, while she sits on a grand throne. She can also be seen wearing shoes around the idol which is not appreciated in Indian culture.

A number of people took up the hashtag #MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic to speak on the issue while also demanding an apology from the makers. Have a look at few of the reactions from the audience here.

#MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic#YGapologise

As an Indian we respect each nd every religion and culture

So Strt disliking the mv and report it

(Kutte ki dum seedhi krni hai)

Theyll get their shits right

Its been a day and still they aren't apologising SHOW THEM THE POWER WE HOLD.. — Faizaa🌸 (@Faizaa80377478) June 27, 2020

A Twitter handle which calls itself the official BLACKPINK India handle took up the matter and decided to bring it to the makers’ notice. They put up a tweet where they said that they have been trying to reach YG Entertainment to raise the issue with them. They also addressed how offensive the usage of a dear god is, and how badly it is affecting the people. Have a look at the tweet put up by BLACKPINK India handle here.

We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV.

We Belive that it's Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha's Idol and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it pic.twitter.com/UB2IC35XjM — Blackpink India ( 브링크) (@BLACKPINKIndia) June 26, 2020

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: BLACKPINK)

