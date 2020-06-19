BLACKPINK Members' 'How You Like That' Teasers Win Hearts On The Internet

After hyping the craze for the upcoming album of the South Korean all-girl band, BLACKPINK with teaser posters, the makers have shared four teasers for the title track How You Like That. Each teaser, features BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, Lisa. As soon as YG Entertainment dropped four individual teasers, fans poured their love and flooded the internet with praises.

The first teaser was released on June 17, at 5 PM KST. The teaser featured Rose. Rose was seen flaunting her dyed hair with camera taking her shots from a different angle. As the video ended, she is seen saying 'How You Like That'. The second teaser, featuring Jennie was shared with Rose's teaser.

Jennie looked stunning in black pants and an off-shoulder top. Her fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and a few called her 'rapper queen'. The tried and fourth teaser featuring Lisa and Jisso were shared on June 18. In the teaser, Lisa won hearts for her moves and lip-ring. On the other side, Jisso received many 'best girl' comments.

Check out the teasers and their fan's reaction below

READ | BLACKPINK Shares ‘How You Like That’ Title Posters Feat. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa And Rose

READ | BLACKPINK Member Jennie Takes The Internet By Storm After Posting 59 Selfies In 5 Minutes

READ | Blackpink Member Lisa Deceived Of 1 Billion Korean Won By A Former Manager; Details Inside

READ | Blackpink Member Lisa Deceived Of 1 Billion Korean Won By A Former Manager; Details Inside

Fan reaction to BLACKPINK's teaser for How You Like That:

How you like that will drop at 6 PM KST on June 26 with the next single scheduled for July. It is reported that the title track launch will be followed by over ten songs. And, by September, BLINKs will have the full album. The all-girl band's fans are excited with all the updates coming their way. How You Like That is BLACKPINK's pre-release single and will mark the first installment of their three-part comeback which also features another special format track and their first official album release.

On the other side, it is reported that the members will feature on their upcoming reality show 24/365 with BLACKPINK. The album name and the release date are yet to be announced. Interestingly, fans could not control their excitement because BLACKPINK will mark their comeback after almost a year. They last dropped their song Kill This Love, which released in April 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.