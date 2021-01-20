Blackpink's Jennie Receives Birthday Wishes From Blinks All Over The World; See Tweets

Korean pop stars have gained massive popularity across the world because of their music. One such girl band is Blackpink which is one of the most popular Korean pop bands. One of the most loved members of this girl band is Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie. She recently celebrated her 25th birthday on January 16, 2021. The fans and followers of Blackpink who are fondly known as Blinks left no stone unturned to make the star feel special on her birthday. Scroll to see how Blackpink's Jennie was wished on her birthday.

Blinks make Blackpink's Jennie feel special on her 25th birthday

Korean girl band Blackpink's fans, known as Blinks, showered all their love on her 25th birthday. They stormed social media with birthday wishes for the star from all over the world. On the occasion of Jennie's birthday, the hashtag #AngelJennieDay was trending on Twitter as well.

They shared video compilations of the star and also have shared her gorgeous pictures as well. Other bandmates of Blackpink Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to the official Twitter account of the band to send birthday wishes to their girl Jennie. See how Blink's celebrated Jennie's birthday:

happy 25/26th birthday jenduk!Stay strong, enjoy your day and remember that Blinks always will be by blackpink's side!. 😘#AngelJennieDay May you have such an incredibly special birthday that every day afterward starts and ends with love, and Peace of Mind.

Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/zT7YkHOb9z — Waeng~! (@txt_enhypen_bts) January 15, 2021

Happy 24th/25th Birthday to our https://t.co/0gB1ZsgeL4 your birthday, I wish you can continue to love life and never stop dreaming.May beauty and happiness always surround you, forever. I love you!❣️#우리의_빛_김제니_생일축하해#AngelJennieDay #JENNIE #birthdaygirl pic.twitter.com/e3TIFc56LH — 🄰🅅🄶🅃🚫 (@AbhiJee32986874) January 16, 2021

Look at this cutie....you receive so much hate for being you are......I wanna protect you from all of those stupid people who judge in everything u do....but we blinks will always be here to protect you❤#우리의_빛_김제니_생일축하해 #AngelJennieDay#HappyJennieDay @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/iDgRmAvs3h — Penguin_2003 (@Sru0503) January 15, 2021

Jennie's debut song Solo recently garnered over 600 million views. This feat comes after 26 months of releasing the song. She becomes the first South Korean artist to have achieved this feat. The song was a hip hop number and was a mixture of pop elements. The song was written by Teddy who is with the band since they debuted.

Blackpink's Jennie joined the band in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The band has released two studio albums so far titled The Album and Blackpink in Your Area. Some of the most popular songs of the band are DDU-DU DDU-DU which has 1.4 billion views on YouTube, Kill This Love which has 1.1 billion views on YouTube, How You Like That has 742 million views on YouTube and AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST has 945 million views on YouTube. Their song Ice Cream ranked at number 13 at the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 as well. They are also the followed girl group on Spotify currently.

