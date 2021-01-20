Chris Hemsworth Takes A Trip With Fam Before Starting 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shoot

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most occupied actors in Hollywood. He will soon start filming for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. But before getting back into superhero action, Hemsworth took some time off with his family on a trip.

Chris Hemsworth’s trip before starting Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 46 million followers. He recently shared pictures from his trip with his close ones to an Island. Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram profile is filled with his family and outing photos. In this latest post, he is seen with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and some friends at amusing Lord Howe Island.

Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post caught much attention as he provided an update about his upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In the caption, the actor mentioned that he is having a getaway for few days before starting the shoot of his Marvel film this week. Check out Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post.

Lord Howe Island mentioned in Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post is located between Australia and New Zealand. The shooting of his superhero movie is also expected to take place in his home country Australia. So, the actor is not far away from where the production will take place. Many Thor: Love and Thunder cast members have reportedly arrived at the location. New Zealand is the home country of the film’s director, Taika Waititi.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Beside him, Thor: Love and Thunder cast include Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster who will take on the god of thunder’s female incarnation, Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will reprise Valkyrie in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy members Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan have also joined Thor: Love and Thunder cast. Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut in the movie as Gorr: The God Butcher. Matt Damon is also speculated to be a part of the project.

Chris Hemsworth’s movies are awaited by his fans. The actor has been gaining huge followers due to his performances, especially in the action genre. Upcoming Chris Hemsworth’s movies include Escape from Spiderhead for Netflix, and a Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosa featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul Mateen-II. Chris Hemsworth's Instagram handle served as a medium to announce the projects. Extraction 2 is also said to be a part of upcoming Chris Hemsworth’s movies. However, no official confirmation on his return has been made.

