Blackpink Member Jennie's Debut Song 'Solo' Reaches 600 Million Views On YouTube

BLACKPINK member Jennie did a single named Solo back in 2018 and the video has hit over 600 million views on YouTube, today on January 15, 2021. This milestone has set several records for artists in the South Korean region. Read further ahead to know more about this achievement.

Also Read: BLACKPINK Member Jennie's Lookalike Creates Buzz On The Internet Yet Again; See Pictures

Jennie’s Solo gets 600 million views on YouTube

Singer and Rapper of the K-Pop quartet BLACKPINK, Jennie has earned over 600 million views on the YouTube video of her 2018 hit song, Solo. As per The Kore Herald, her agency YG Entertainment has shared the news on Friday that the music video of her debut single reached this milestone at around 5:19 AM on January 15, 2021. This comes almost 26 months after the video was released in November 2018.

The artist is the first South Korean solo female artist to have reached these many views on the global video-sharing platform. Solo was a hip-hop number which had a mix of pop elements and went on to reach the No.1 rank in the Worldwide Song Charts post its release, and also topped major domestic charts within the country.

The song was written by Teddy, who has been with the band since they made their debut. Teddy and 24 have also co-composed the song which revolves around a girl who grows up and decides to live her own life and separates from her lover.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Top 10 Controversies From World Of Kpop & Kdrama

Post Jennie’s debut single track, two more from the four-member band, Rose and Lisa have hinted on dropping their own singles. In December 2020, YG Entertainment had announced that the two have already started work on their music videos and the filming but didn’t share any other details. The band is set to do their first-ever online concert at the end of this month, on January 31, 2021, at 2 PM, which will be called YG Palm Stage - 2021 BLACKPINK: The Show.

Also Read: BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Becomes The Bestselling Physical Album Of 2020 In The U.S.A.

Also Read: RECAP 2020: Top K-pop Songs Of 2020 Featuring BTS, BP, Tae-min & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.