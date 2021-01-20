Will Josh Duhamel Play The Leading Man Opposite Jennifer Lopez In 'Shotgun Wedding'?

Think Like a Dog actor Josh Duhamel might reportedly replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming action rom-com, titled Shotgun Wedding. The American actor is said to be in negotiations for his role in the Jason Moore directorial, which is to be bankrolled by Lionsgate Films. The news of Shotgun Wedding's re-casting comes after Armie Hammer's DMs about cannibalism were leaked online.

Josh Duhamel to play the leading man in Shotgun Wedding?

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, after Armie Hammer parted ways with the film, following his alleged cannibalism DMs controversy, the makers along with Jennifer Lopez embarked on a pursuit for their next protagonist in Shotgun Marriage. A representative of the production house told media that owing to the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding's shoot, the Rebecca actor has decided to opt-out of the film.

On the other hand, speculations are rife that Josh Duhamel will be seen essaying the role of leading man Tom in Shotgun Wedding, alongside JLO as Darcy. But, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet. The highly-anticipated American film is said to focus on the life of a couple, who gathers their respective families for a full-fledged destination wedding. However, their lives undergo a major transformation after they get cold feet about their marriage. In addition to that, things turn topsy turvy when their wedding is taken hostage.

The Lionsgate film was officially announced last fall. The film has director Jason Moore at its helm while its screenplay has been jointly penned by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Shotgun Wedding is jointly produced by Mandeville Films' Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who had previously bankrolled 2017's film Wonder for Lionsgate, along with Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Meanwhile, the JLO starrer is reportedly slated to go on floors from next month, i.e. February 2021. Apart from its leading couple, details about the supporting Shotgun Wedding cast members has been kept under wraps by the makers.

