BLACKPINK's Jisoo Finally Spotted For The First Time On The Sets Of 'Snowdrop'

K-pop band BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to debut as the lead role in her upcoming show Snowdrop. According to Koreaboo, the shooting began in October. The shoot was also temporarily halted as one of the actors came in contact with someone who had COVID-19. Since then, BLINKS have been waiting to get a glimpse of the lead vocalist. On February 22, fans finally spotted Jisoo on the set.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spotted on the set of Snowdrop

Several fans went to Hapcheon Video Theme Park where they spotted Jisoo. Earlier, the fan had no access to clips of the vocalist but they described what she wore. In one of the tweets, Jisoo's character Eun Young Cho was described wearing a beige skirt, a black short coat and a red bag. Later on, a fan finally uploaded the videos where Jisoo could be spotted. Although the video quality isn't clear, Jisoo can be seen wearing the described attire. Check it out.

The fan also managed to click pictures of the vocalist's chair with her name on it. The chair that was gifted to her by her fan - DC BLACKPINK Jisoo Gallery was labelled 'Actress Kim Jisoo'. The actor was on set shooting with her co-star Jung Hae In. As soon as the names of the lead actors were disclosed, the fans went on to create a name for them 'Haesoo'. Check out the picture of Jisoo's chair.

Snowdrop

The show was announced in August last year that features Kim Jisoo and Jung Hae In as lead actors. The Korean drama is set in 1987 and is inspired by the man who escaped from a North Korean political prison camp. The love story between the lead actors will begin when Jung Hae In who plays the role of Soo-Ho rushes into a female dormitory after being covered in blood. This is when Eu Young Cho (Jisoo) enters who will take care of the injured man. The show will also feature Jung Hae-in, Kim Hye-Yoon, Yoo In-Na, and Jang Seung-Jo.

BLACKPINK member Rose sent a truck to the set of the K-drama for Jisoo to support her. The release date of the show hasn't been announced yet. Jisoo, earlier, landed a cameo role in the historical fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles.

