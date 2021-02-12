BLACKPINK's Lisa Drops 'savage' Dance Cover 'LILI’s FILM [The Movie]', Fans Cant Keep Calm

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has taken her LILI’s FILM series to a whole new level. On Friday, February 12, the girl group member shared her latest dance video titled, LILI’s FILM [The Movie]. The new dance video has blown away fans with her ‘exceptional’ dancing expertise. Not only does the new video sees Lisa setting the dance stage on fire, but fans can also see her amazing acting skill on display too. Here’s everything about the new video:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa release LILI’s Film

The new dance video was helmed by Anthony King and the choreography was done by Cheshir Ha. The dance video begins with the BLACKPINK member entering a mysterious, underground gambling site. Suddenly from participating in the game, Lisa then stuns fans with her charismatic dance move. The choreography was set to the melodious track crooned by Destiny Roger’s Tomboy.

The slow tempo of the song is aptly accentuating Lisa’s smooth yet alluring avatar in the video. As soon as the video was released American singer Destiny Roger’s was delighted to find out the BLACKPINK member used her song. Shortly after Lisa posted the video on her official YouTube channel, the American singer expressed her excitement and stated, “THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR USING MY SONG!!!!!!! THIS WAS AMAZING ILY.”

With just a few hours the new video raked over 20 lakh views, with fans flooding the comment section praising the musician. While some called her ‘extremely talented’, another said that she is ‘one of the best k-pop dancers to ever exist’. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacted online:

For the unversed, LILI Film is a series of videos posted by BLACKPINK’s Lisa on her official YouTube channel titled, Lilifilm Official. The channel especially focuses on Lisa’s dance performance video. The channel was released back in November 2018. By February 2020, the channel has raked over 5.21M subscribers. This video just comes a few days after BLACKPINK’s Jennie released her ‘The SHOW’ vlog on February 10. In no time, even Jennie’s video garnered 2.8 million view and thousands of likes.

