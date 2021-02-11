BLACKPINK's Jennie's New YouTube Video Crosses 2.8 Million Views Instantly: Watch

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s new YouTube video has created a massive buzz amongst her fan army. Uploaded on Wednesday, February 10, the new clip titled ‘The SHOW’ vlog features Jennie rehearsing for their live stream concert. Along with it, it gives viewers an intimate look at the entire event through the musician’s point of view. In no time, the new video raked over 2.8 million views garnering thousands of likes and comment. Here’s everything that you need to know about it

Along with rehearsing, the new video features Jennie having fun with her fellow BLACKPINK members. She can be seen embracing Jisoo when the latter is tucked in her bed. Be with watching something on the laptop with Rose or doing fun, the new video has emerged one of the fan’s favourite. Within just a few hours, the clip amassed more than 930,000 likes and 83,000 comments.

For the unversed, Jennie first launched her individual YouTube channel on her 25th birthday. While releasing the channel, she uploaded a vlog of her showcasing what she does on a normal day. Titled, Hello World, From Jennie, the video was one of the firsts that gave a special look into Jennie’s life. Ever since then, the singer has continued to expand her growth and popularity on the platform.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the K-pop band recently delivered their first-even online concert titled, The Show that went live on January 31. During the concert, Blinks were also able to enjoy group member Rose’s solo debut. It is reported that the singer has already finished filming her solo music video. YG Entertainment previously stated that the budget set for Rose’s music video is ‘unprecedented’.

Calling it a ‘large-scale’ production, YG informed that the music video has reached its final stage and details about its release will be shared ‘shortly’ with the fans. Speaking of solo debut, Rose isn’t the first BLACKPINK member to have gotten the opportunity. Back in November 2018, even Jennie released her solo single titled, Solo which was much loved by fans.

