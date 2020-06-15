Blues Singer Bashes Lady Antebellum's Name Change, Claims It's Been Her Name For 20 Years

A day after country-pop band Lady Antebellum decide to change their name to Lady A, a Seattle-based blues singer who also has the stage name as Lady A came forward stating that it isn't fair to her as she has been using the name for 20 years. She blasted the American country group, stating that this move wasn't justified by them if they are talking about the Black Lives Matter movement in the first place. See the whole story.

Lady Antebellum's message to fans

On June 12, 2020, Lady Antebellum's band members took to the band's official Instagram account and shared an open letter. The trio said in their open letter that they took the name almost 14 years ago after a Southern antebellum-style home where they took their first photos. They also added that the word 'Antebellum's' connection with slavery was a blindspot they didn't know existed. However, the current protests brought this to their notice now. The band also shared in the letter that the decision to change their band name to Lady A was taken after personal deliberation, band discussion and many conversations with their closest Black friends and colleagues.

Antebellum is a term used to describe the culture in the Southern United States and the term has been widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the United States when the practice of slavery was accepted. The band changed its name amid the Black Lives Matter protests. It is an ongoing protest in the U.S., which was initiated as an uprising against police brutality and systematic racism.

Lady A bashing Lady Antebellum

Lady A told Rolling Stones magazine that none of the Lady Antebellum's members sought her permission prior to the name change of their band to one that is similar to hers. The original Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, states that Lady Antebellum should have changed their name earlier, plus if they are talking about addressing systemic racism then they shouldn't use their white privilege to completely disrespect her stage name and use it without even asking for her permission. She adds saying that this act by them is causing damage to a veteran black recording artist's career.

How do you just take someone's name after making a mistake with the one you have @ladya I'm the one True Lady A and have been for over 20 years. You didn't do your homework the first time and now you want to take my professional name and brand. Think again Colonizer pic.twitter.com/fkcnqvstqC — Lady A (@ladiawhite) June 12, 2020

About Lady Antebellum

Lady A, who recently changed their band name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A, is an American country music band that was formed in 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lady A is comprised of Hillary Scott (lead and background vocals), Charles Kelley (lead and background vocals, guitar), and Dave Haywood (background vocals, guitar, piano, mandolin). Till date, they have released 6 albums from which the tracks like Need You Now, Own the Night, Golden, and Just a Kiss are some of the popular soundtracks that the band is famous for. They recently shortened their name amidst the Black Lives Matter protests to delink any associations of their band name with slavery and the Antebellum South.

About Lady A

Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, is a Seattle-based blues singer. She had started her career 20 years ago and went by the stage name known as Lady A. The 61-year-old black singer has even released multiple music records under her name. After starting her career as a gospel performer at the church, she started going by her stage name Lady A when she went for karaoke nights during the 80s. She is set to release one more new album on her birthday this year as well. The album is titled Lady A: Live in New Orleans and will be released on July 18th.

