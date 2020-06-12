Atif Aslam Spotted Reciting Azaan After Rumours Of Him Leaving Music Industry Surfaced

Atif Aslam in a recent interview addressed rumours about him quitting the music industry. Atif Aslam is one of the most sought after singers in the music industry. The singer has millions of fans in the world and he is well-liked in the Indian subcontinent.

The singer was asked by a media portal that ever since he has started performing the Azaan, his fans had started wondering if he is quitting the music industry. To this Atif Aslam has an interesting response. The singer put an end to all the speculations and explained his side of the story.

Atif Aslam's response to quitting music industry

Atif Aslam in the interview, that the topic of leaving the music industry is a personal one for him. He further told the portal that he wants to keep himself attached to his religion and still be a part of the world. He added that he won't be giving up on music entirely but he wants to highlight the important aspects of religion.

Atif Aslam further said that he wants to highlight important aspects like the 99 names of Allah and Tajdar-e-Haram. The singer also said that he feels happy knowing that there are youngsters who are getting inclined towards these things. However, he made it clear that he is still not quitting music.

Atif Aslam had also recited the Azaan recently, which had taken the social media by a storm. Addressing that, the singer revealed that he had heard that during the times of Holy Prophet Muhammad, people used to go up to their roofs and recite the Azaan. That is where the idea came to the singer and without a second thought, he did it.

Atif Aslam revealed to the portal that a day before recording it, he could not sleep at night as he was very eager to do it. He further said that the feeling was beyond words and he never thought he would be blessed enough to get a chance like that. He further said that he feels lucky enough to have been able to perform the Tajdar-e-Haram and Asma-ul-Husna at Coke Studio.

The performance of Atif on Coke Studio had garnered worldwide acclaim for the singer. He told the portal that he cannot describe the feeling he got while he was reciting the names (the 99 names of Allah).

Image Credits: Atif Aslam Instagram

