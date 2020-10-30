Bob Dylan Reveals He Penned Lyrics Of 'Lay Lady Lay' For Barbara In A Lost Interview

In one of Bob Dylan’s long-lost interviews, the singer revealed that he had penned the lyrics of the much-loved song, Lay Lady Lay for Barbara Streisand. As per a report published in NBC News, Bob Dylan’s remarks about the song are contained in a typed transcript, which also includes his conversations with his friend Tony Glover. In the interview, Tony Glover asked Bob Dylan whether Lay Lady Lay song was written for Midnight Cowboy.

Lay Lady Lay lyrics were written by Bob

Refuting the rumours, Bob Dylan clarified that the song was originally written by him for Barbara Streisand. Earlier this week in a statement to NBC News, Barbara Streisand mentioned that she was very flattered to find out that Bob Dylan wrote the iconic song for her. More so, Barbara recalled getting flowers from Bob with a handwritten note, asking her to sing a duet with him, however, the singer revealed that she just couldn't imagine it then.

According to the transcripts, Dylan also spoke about his fear of anti-Semitism in the interview, which was caused by the 1966 motorcycle wreck incident that nearly killed him. According to NBC, the transcripts, which also feature Dylan's handwritten annotations, are being put up for auction in Boston, along with other memorabilia from Glover's archives. Tony Glover, also a musician, passed away last year.

All about Lay Lady Lay

Written by Bob Dylan, Lay Lady Lay was originally released in 1969 on his Nashville Skyline album. Considered as one of Dylan’s most successful songs, Lay Lady Lay became a standard and has been covered by numerous bands and artists over the years. The list includes the Byrds, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Guy and Anthony Hamilton, Melanie, the Isley Brothers, Bob Andy, Duran Duran, Magnet, Hoyt Axton, Angélique Kidjo, Ministry, Malaria! and Lorrie Morgan.

In his illustrious career, Bob Dylan has received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, ten Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition. Some of his best-known works include The Times They Are a-Changin, Another Side of Bob Dylan, I Blowin' in the Wind, The Times and They Are a-Changing.

