Karl Urban To Reportedly Return For Fourth 'Reddick' Movie 'Riddick 4: Furya'

The Chronicles of Riddick may not be Vil Diesel's most popular film franchise, but he is still all set to return for the fourth movie titled Riddick 4: Furya. This movie has been in the works since 2014, but was delayed due to production issues. The Chronicles of Riddick franchise follows the story of a 28th-century anti-hero named Riddick (played by Vil Diesel), who goes on various action-packed adventures in a futuristic world.

The fourth movie in the series, Riddick 4: Furya, is likely to begin filming soon. Now, according to a recent report by wegotthiscovered.com, Karl Urban might also return to the franchise in the upcoming movie. Karl Urban played an antagonist in the second and third movie of the series.

Karl Urban to feature in Riddick 4: Furya alongside Vil Diesel

According to wegotthiscovered.com, Karl Urban is set to return for Riddick 4: Furya, the fourth movie in the series. Karl Urban played the role of the main antagonist in the second movie of the franchise, The Chronicles of Riddick, which released all the way back in 2004. After the second movie, Karl Urban made a brief cameo in the third film, Riddick.

In the third film, Karl Urban (playing the role of Vaako) kneels down before Vil Diesel (Riddick). Vaako accepts Riddick as his new leader in the third film. However, it is uncertain whether he will play an ally or an enemy in the upcoming fourth film. The script for the upcoming movie is written by David Twohy.

The Chronicles of Riddick series first started in 2000 with Pitch Black. The first movie had a lower budget but was still well-received by Vin Diesel fans. The movie was all about Riddick escaping from prison after an accident. The second movie featured Riddick and other survivors from the prison escaping authorities and other violent thugs, including Karl Urban's character Vaako. Besides the three main movies, The Chronicles of Riddick franchise also has multiple videogames and TV movies.

[image source: Karl Urban Instagram]

