Bob Dylan's Net Worth Doubles After He Sells His Entire Song Catalogue; Details Inside

Bob Dylan has sold his entire song catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group. The publication company announced that they were honoured by the same. Apparently, Bob Dylan selling the right to entire song catalogue has doubled his net worth overnight. Let us take a look at Bob Dylan's net worth in 2020 below.
Bob Dylan is one of the most influential figures in the music industry. Time magazine included him in The Most Important People of the Century and called him “master poet, caustic social critic and intrepid, guiding spirit of the counterculture generation”. The Pulitzer Prize jury awarded him a special citation for “his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.”
Bob Dylan has sold his entire song Catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group, as announced on Twitter by the music company. The post was captioned as, “We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world”. Check out the post below.
It's with great honor we welcome @BobDylan to the UMPG family.— Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) December 7, 2020
We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world.
↳ https://t.co/87BSCavXv6 pic.twitter.com/S587S2ycl9
