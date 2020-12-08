Bob Dylan's Net Worth Doubles After He Sells His Entire Song Catalogue; Details Inside

Bob Dylan has sold his entire song catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group. The publication company announced that they were honoured by the same. Apparently, Bob Dylan selling the right to entire song catalogue has doubled his net worth overnight. Let us take a look at Bob Dylan's net worth in 2020 below.

Bob Dylan’s Net worth in 2020

According to a report in Maxim.com, Bob Dylan’s net worth is between $400 million to $500 million before he sold rights to his song catalogue. This amount when converted to INR 2.94 thousand crores to 3.6 thousand crores in INR.

A report in New York Times suggests that Universal Music paid $ 300 million (over Rs 2.2 thousand crores) to close the deal. So that means that before Bob Dylan sold his discography to the music publishing house, its net worth was estimated at $ 200 million (over INR 1.4 thousand crores).

Bob Dylan's career

Bob Dylan is an American songwriter and singer who has been in the music and entertainment industry since the year 1961. His most popular works include songs such as Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin.

Nobel Prize

In the year 2016, the Nobel Prize committee announced that it would be honouring Bob Dylan with the Nobel Prize in Literature. The committee stated that Dylan has created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.

Bob Dylan's legacy

Bob Dylan is one of the most influential figures in the music industry. Time magazine included him in The Most Important People of the Century and called him “master poet, caustic social critic and intrepid, guiding spirit of the counterculture generation”. The Pulitzer Prize jury awarded him a special citation for “his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.”

Bob Dylan's catalogue sale

Bob Dylan has sold his entire song Catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group, as announced on Twitter by the music company. The post was captioned as, “We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world”. Check out the post below.

It's with great honor we welcome @BobDylan to the UMPG family.



We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world.



↳ https://t.co/87BSCavXv6 pic.twitter.com/S587S2ycl9 — Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) December 7, 2020

Disclaimer: The above information about Bob Dylan's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

