Bob Marley Birthday Tribute: Take A Look At Some Of The Best Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Bob Marley was a legendary singer whose songs are stilled loved by the audience. The Jamaican singer and songwriter has sung multiple songs and has inspired the audience with his songs. February 6 is celebrated as Bob Marley's birthday. As a tribute, let us take a look at his wonderful musical legacy.

Bob Marley's music

Redemption Song

This song is the final track of Bob Marley, which is from his album Uprising. Not only the song but also the album is considered as one of Marley's greatest work. The iconic song has received over 90 million views on YouTube. The song's lyrics are inspiring and the voice of Bob Marley makes it sound more beautiful.

Buffalo Soldier

The song, which has over 182 million views on YouTube, released on April 24, 2008. The song Buffalo Soldier is the nickname given to the black soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Cavalry Regiment. The lyrics of the song mention the soldiers and the motivation behind their fight.

No Woman No Cry

The song is dedicated to a woman in Bob Marley's life and it also explains the bad and good times he spent with her. The song is from the album Natty Dread and is one of the popular songs of Bob Marley. The original music video of the song has received over 161 million views on YouTube.

Is This Love

The song kickstarts with the sound of the drums and carefree music. This is one of those songs that Bob Marley was proud of. The song lyrics speak about treating your loved ones in a positive manner. The beautiful song has received over 252 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the song.

Image Courtesy: Bob Marley's Instagram

