Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 4: Harleen Is Shocked On Seeing The List Of Candidates

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 4 episode.

Meher watches a movie and Sarab comes to distracts her. They both have a conversation about how wives always fall for movie heroes, ignoring their real-life heroes. Following that, Meher falls asleep on Sarab's shoulder and he takes her to the room, making her sleep comfortably.

The next morning, Meher gets up and asks Sarab how did she end up sleeping in the room. He makes a funny comment about it at first and then tells the truth that she slept on his shoulder and then he carried such a heavyweight to the bedroom. Meher gets annoyed and asks him to shut up.

Meanwhile, Kulwant is excited about Meher's baby and she tells Amrita and Jeeto to decorate Meher's room to welcome her. After some time, Amrita and Jeeto start fighting about what is Meher's favourite colour. Meanwhile, Kulwant wants Meher to feel like home and also wants to give her more love than Sarab.

Meher calls her brother Jagga and speaks to him about some hospital-related work. She also requests him to take the money from her to make these arrangements, but Jagga refuses. To convince him, Meher tells him to avoid mixing personal relations and professional work.

Kulwant visits the hospital to ask about the candidate list for the election. She meets Harleen and speaks to her about it. Harleen informs her that it is with Sarab. Following that, Sarab comes and hands over the candidate list to Harleen and she gets shocked. What do you think will happen? Is Kulwant's name not there in the list? Or Harleen is shocked about something else? Only time will tell.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

