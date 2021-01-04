Brad Paisley Sends A Gift To Nashville Bombing Victim, Buck McCoy; Read Details

During Christmas, an RV exploded in Nashville which injured many people and 2nd avenue was disrupted with things of the people staying there missing. Several Hollywood actors took to their social media to send condolences and help to the people staying there. Singer Brad Paisley was one of the celebrities who came forward and helped a victim Buck McCoy who lost all his belongings in the Nashville Christmas Day bombing.

Brad Paisley gifts a victim a guitar to resume his work

Several citizens staying in Nashville lost their jobs and their belongings. Buck McCoy, a musician, was one of the victims at the Nashville Christmas day bombing. He lost all his belonging even his cat Molly who he later reunited with during new years because of the local officers. According to Fox News, Buck McCoy was gifted a brand new guitar by singer and musician Brad Paisley. He sent in condolences along with the guitar for the local musician McCoy.

McCoy told Fox News that the fancy guitar was beautiful and Brad has autographed it himself for the victim. He thanked the singer and said that he was overwhelmed about the guitar. He said that it was a dream come true for him and added that he will treasure it forever. The artist also revealed the signature of Brad on the guitar and the note he wrote which read, "Buck, twang on pal. Glad you're still here - Brad." McCoy mentioned that he was getting the chills and said that he will soon write a song on the guitar.

What happened in Nashville?

On Christmas, a white RV exploded in downtown Nashville at 1:22 a.m. As the RV exploded, the buildings in the area were burnt and the residents were asked to evacuate immediately. According to authorities, Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was identified as the suspect who died in the explosion.

A few days ago, his girlfriend had called up the local police informing them that he was building bombs in his RV. There was also a pre-recorded warning recorded by the suspect which played right before the bombing. A Go Fund Me page was set up for McCoy which explained that he survived the vkast as he was in his second-floor apartment. However, all his things were burnt including his clothes, musical instruments and his important documents. The page has raised over USD 36,000.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

