Taylor Swift Fans Express Outrage Over The Musician's Nashville Mural Being Replaced

Ever since news of the removal of Taylor Swift's Nashville Mural has found its way to the internet, fans of the star have been expressing their rage. Read.

Taylor Swift followers and fans have taken to Twitter in order to express their outrage with regards to the recent developments around Taylor Swift's mural in Nashville. A report on TMZ claims that the artist behind the creations, Tim Davis, said that Swift's mural is being replaced by that of Brad Paisley and other two artists. The Legends Corner mural also features the likes of Dolly Parton & Willy Nelson. Ever since the news of the removal of Taylor Swift's Nashville Mural has found its way to the internet, fans of the star have been expressing their rage and angst on Twitter.

Many of Swift's fans, as one can see, are justifying the existence of Taylor Swift's Nashville Mural with the help of her previous achievements and her contribution to the country music genre. Twitterati has also been sharing an image of the iconic Legend's Corner, which also includes the mural of Taylor Swift in Nashville's own version of country music hall of fame. The opinionated tweets with the said image of Taylor Swift's mural amongst other country music greats can be found below.

The Tweets:

 

 

What is Taylor Swift up to right now?

On the work front, Taylor Swift quite recently surprised her fans yet again with her latest album, Evermore. Her 2020 album contains a total of 17 tracks. Most of them are stories of romance, forgiveness, and reminiscing with a fairytale-esque musical setting in the background

