Taylor Swift Fans Express Outrage Over The Musician's Nashville Mural Being Replaced

Taylor Swift followers and fans have taken to Twitter in order to express their outrage with regards to the recent developments around Taylor Swift's mural in Nashville. A report on TMZ claims that the artist behind the creations, Tim Davis, said that Swift's mural is being replaced by that of Brad Paisley and other two artists. The Legends Corner mural also features the likes of Dolly Parton & Willy Nelson. Ever since the news of the removal of Taylor Swift's Nashville Mural has found its way to the internet, fans of the star have been expressing their rage and angst on Twitter.

Many of Swift's fans, as one can see, are justifying the existence of Taylor Swift's Nashville Mural with the help of her previous achievements and her contribution to the country music genre. Twitterati has also been sharing an image of the iconic Legend's Corner, which also includes the mural of Taylor Swift in Nashville's own version of country music hall of fame. The opinionated tweets with the said image of Taylor Swift's mural amongst other country music greats can be found below.

The Tweets:

Taylor Swift, an artist who has the most awarded country album in history and “has achieved both national and international prominence through at levels unique in country music,” is having her spot on the legends corner mural given to Brad Paisley and for what??? pic.twitter.com/r5iisHF06H — ahmed ™ (@ahmedswift13) December 25, 2020

Nashville really took Taylor Swift who is the youngest person to ever win 'The Pinnacle Award' for her contribution in country music & popularized the genre overseas off of the Legends Corner Mural, and gave her spot to Brad Paisley who released a song like ‘accidental racist’ 😐 pic.twitter.com/w8DFqCEkCO — arpit (@briannerbananer) December 25, 2020

Bruh, I don't even care who knows: I'm a Taylor Swift stan and I'm actually pissed about this nonsense with the Legends Corner mural. #YoungTaylorRanCountry pic.twitter.com/wjt5RxUYlN — Lina 💜 (@august_exile13) December 25, 2020

Taylor Swift has done just as much for Country music as any other artist on this mural. I’m disgusted https://t.co/P8mNqVmUIz — Kyleeann (@yourflannelcure) December 25, 2020

they really replaced taylor swift with brad paisley on the country legends mural in nashville as if taylor hasn’t always been more popular than him pic.twitter.com/WFuPJpMd8L — elle (@NEWM00NS) December 25, 2020

What is Taylor Swift up to right now?

On the work front, Taylor Swift quite recently surprised her fans yet again with her latest album, Evermore. Her 2020 album contains a total of 17 tracks. Most of them are stories of romance, forgiveness, and reminiscing with a fairytale-esque musical setting in the background

