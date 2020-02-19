Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Get Together At After Party Of 2020 BRIT Awards

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had made headlines when the duo appeared at James Corden’s talk show. The singer asked several personal questions to Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were the subjects of romance rumours in the past. The two seemingly shared a great bond, however, later parted ways. Recently, Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner reunited at the after party of Sony 2020 BRIT Awards.

Kendall-Harry reunion

Kendall Jenner made a shimmery appearance at the after party of 2020 BRIT Awards in London, wearing a neon green two-piece and a silver metallic shoulder bag. She completed her look with bejewelled stilettos. The beauty mogul wore her raven tresses sleeked back into a neat ponytail and went for nude makeup. She was joined by her celebrity friends Bella Hadid and Luka Sabat.

On the other hand, Harry Styles pulled off a yellow tuxedo complemented with a purple scarf tied on his neck. Earlier, in the night, the singer performed at the BRIT Awards and paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who passed away on February 15, by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were spotted meeting and having a gala time together at the after-party. The duo has been sharing a ‘just-friends’ kind of relationship lately. However, there are no official statements made from their side regarding the same.

According to media reports, Kendall Jenner is now back with NBA star Ben Simmons. The model was seen spending time with Simmons in Miami as per the reports by a news organisation.

