Harry Styles Is All Ready To Say 'Lights Up' At BRIT Awards 2020 With His Performance

Harry Styles is enjoying the success of his sophomore album Fine Line and is now is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2020. The Watermelon Sugar singer has been added to this lineup alongside Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Mabel, and others. Read on to know more details about this story.

Harry Styles will perform at BRIT awards 2020

Harry Styles debuted his sophomore album Fine Line on December 13, 2019. Since the release of his first single from the album, Lights Up, was released, the album was anticipated to be a hit. Now, Harry Styles’ Fine Line is already one of the best-selling albums of 2019.

Styles is celebrating another major achievement in such a short span since his second album dropped. Harry is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2020. The official Twitter handle of BRIT Awards made the announcement and also mentioned the remaining lineup.

Harry Styles joined the star-studded BRIT Awards 2020 alongside Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, and Stormzy. Even Harry Styles took to Instagram and shared the news. In his post, Harry Styles did not reveal which of his songs will be performing as he takes the O2 Arena stage on February 18 in London.

But his fans have already started speculating his tracklist for BRIT Awards 2020. Harry Styles’ songs Cherry, Adore You, Lights Up, and Watermelon Sugar are all chartbusters. So it will be interesting to see if Harry performs a medley of these songs or completely surprises the audience with a different tracklist.

Image Courtesy: Harry Styles Instagram

