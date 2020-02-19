Harry Styles Held At Knife-point And Mugged On Valentine's Day In North London

According to reports, the former One Direction star Harry Styles was held at gunpoint prior to his appearance at the BRIT Awards 2020. A popular entertainment tabloid reported that he was reportedly walking down Spaniards Road, near Hampstead Heath in North London, on February 14, 2020, when the incident took place.

Harry Styles was held at knifepoint by a man and was asked to give up all the money he was carrying. While it has been reported that Harry handled the situation very calmly and co-operated with the person, it has also been reported that he has been unhurt after the interaction.

A source close to the situation was reported saying that Harry Styles quickly complied with the man in front of him and managed to keep himself and the man calm. He was, however, pretty shaken up after the incident. Reports claim that though no arrests have been made yet, the inquiry has been going on.

The Metropolitan police told a reputed entertainment news portal that the cops were contacted on February 15, 2020, that is on a Saturday about a mugging that took place at around 11:50 pm on Valentine’s Day. They haven’t specified that the victim was the Fine Line singer. However, they did confirm that a man in his 20s was threatened by another man at knifepoint and that money was taken from the victim who got out of the situation unharmed.

Harry Styles makes an appearance at BRIT awards

Harry Styles didn’t let the incident get the best out of him as he still managed to make an appearance at the BRIT Awards 2020. He also performed during the award function and was nominated under two categories. He was nominated for best British album for the album Fine Line and best British male solo artist.

