Britney Spears Shares First Post After Sam Asghari Divorce News: Buying A Horse...

Hours after the news of Sam Asghari filing for divorce from Britney Spears made headlines, the pop sensation took to Instagram to share her plans to buy a horse. She didn't mention Asghari in his post and neither did talk of her split from him. Britney and Asghari married last year.

3 things you need to know

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 while filming a music video.

Engagement news surfaced in September 2021.

In June 2022, they wed in Spears' LA residence.

Spears' Instagram return amid divorce buzz

In her first Instagram update since the divorce reports surfaced, Spears posted a picture of herself riding a horse on a beach. While the caption didn't mention her estranged husband or the divorce, the Toxic crooner expressed her dilemma in choosing a horse's name, including options like "Sophie" and "Roar." The post garnered attention from her 42 million followers and was accompanied by a horse emoji.

(A screengrab of Britney Spears Instagram as she bought Horse amid divorce news | Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Spears and Asghari's turbulent relationship unravelled

Rumours about trouble in their marriage came up in March, despite denial from Asghari's representatives at the time. The situation took a turn for the worse as Sam Asghari reportedly confronted Spears about infidelity rumours, leading to a major argument and his subsequent departure from their shared home. Sources close to the situation revealed that what started as a conversation escalated into a major dispute between the two. Spears vehemently denied the allegations, asserting her fidelity and expressing hurt over the situation.

(Brtiney Spears spotted driving around without wedding ring | Image: Britnay the stan/X)

Adding to the tension, sources claim that the arguments turned physical, marked by frequent screaming matches. The strain on the relationship reportedly stemmed from Spears' erratic behaviour, which has drawn attention since her legal battle to end the conservatorship under her father's control.

While the divorce proceedings continue, a new layer of complexity has emerged. Page Six reported that Asghari is seeking financial concessions beyond their prenuptial agreement and is threatening to disclose potentially embarrassing information about Spears unless his demands are met. Spears' legal team has denied any potential extortion and stated that the separation will be respectful.

This divorce marks the third marital split for the 41-year-old singer. She previously married childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, annulling the marriage after just 55 hours. She later tied the knot with former backup dancer Kevin Federline in the same year, resulting in two children – sons Sean Preston and Jayden James – before their 2007 divorce.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's journey began in 2016 when they met on the set of her Slumber Party music video. The couple's whirlwind romance led to their marriage in June 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)