Bruno Mars’ Top Romantic Songs That Will Definitely Set The Mood For Your Next Date

Even with 11 Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars never fails to surprise us with his heartful numbers. His hit numbers continue to dominate charts even months after its release. Mars has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, which also makes him one of the best-selling artists of all time. With many titles and accolade under his hat, Bruno Mars’ romantic numbers still remain some of the best in the collection.

Here is look back at Bruno Mars’ hit romantic songs:

1. Just The Way You Are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

‘Cause, girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are

The song was the debut solo single of Bruno Mars and was a chartbuster primarily because of its romantic lyrics. Bruno Mars even won the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for the song that year. Mars even performed the song at the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show. The song has been an inspiration for many artists, including Meghan Trainor.

2. It Will Rain

If I lose you, baby

There’ll be no clear skies

Bruno Mars created this song for the official soundtrack of hit fantasy film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. The pop ballad is a testament of the agony that one goes through during a heartbreak. The song even reached the third position on the Billboard Hot 100. Bruno Mars has even performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

3. Marry You

‘Cause it’s a beautiful night, we’re looking for something dumb to do

Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you

Marry You was a part of Bruno Mars’ debut solo album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans in 2010. The proposal song was highly praised for using 60s pop style in its production. The song serves as a perfect number for the wedding season this year as it sets an apt mood for the same.

