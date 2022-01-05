Last Updated:

Watch | BTS ARMY Compares V's Posture From Jin's Artist-made Collection To THIS Akshay Kumar Pose

Who would have thought BTS' V and Akshay Kumar can have a hilarious similarity, but the Indian fan ARMY found one. Watch the hilarious video here.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
BTS

Image: Twitter/@pannkpop, PTI


The fan ARMY of the South Korean boy band BTS is currently enjoying their artist-made merchandise collection. The band's company has planned the entire month of January by allowing each band member four days to reveal their self-designed collection. As the band's eldest member Jin was the first one to launch his collection, his fellow bandmates turned models. BTS V had the most innovative idea to flaunt in Jin's collection. While he amazed all his fans across the world with his hilarious style, his Indian fans found a similarity between him and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Who would have thought BTS' V and Akshay Kumar can have a hilarious similarity. But, the band's Indian fans surely have some creativity and sense of humour as they came up with one of the funniest crossovers ever. A BTS fan page recently shared a video of Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, donning Jin's merch. He wore half-n-half good and bad mood night suits. At one instance, he posed like Akshay Kumar's Raju from Phir Hera Pheri. Watch how V and Akshay Kumar looked much similar in the video.

BTS' official artist-made collection

BTS members had the best idea to ring in the new year and surprise their fans. The Twitter handle of HYBE Merch revealed that the Butter hitmakers will launch their personally designed collection for their fans. They shared a poster that said, "Artist-made collection." The caption read, "We made items that we want to use together with ARMY to reflect our individual tastes." Jin was the first one to unveil his merch and was followed by the band's leader RM. Further, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook will release their merchandise respectively.

BTS' eldest member Jin released a pair of pyjamas and pillows in his artist-made collection. The singer made the pyjamas for two different moods. The blue pyjamas were for the good days, and had Jin's angel stickers on them, while the black ones were for the bad days and had a devil Jin imprinted on them. The pillows also had the same stickers. The BTS' merchandise is available on Weverse shop.

Image: Twitter/@pannkpop/PTI

Tags: BTS, BTS V, BTS Jin
First Published:
