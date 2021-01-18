BTS Army Makes 'Jungkook Selca' Trend On Twitter After BigHit's Post; See Tweets

South Korean Kpop group BTS' agency BigHit Entertainment released a series of pics of the septet today on January 18. However, BTS' fans can't stop talking about Jungkook's hair colour. As soon as Bighit dropped the selcas, the selfies of Jungkook stood out and it instantly became a trend on Twitter as of today. Twitter fans of Jungkook are making sure that #Jungkook's Selcas trends on Twitter as long as possible. Read on.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra Board 2021 Exams To Be Conducted After April 15 For HSC & After May 1 For SSC

BTS fans make Jungkook's blonde hair selca trend on Twitter

On January 18th morning, BTS's official Navel website had released the list of unseen selfies which is called selcas. The agency shared the pics of the septet from recent years. While Naver is actually a South Korean search engine. This is the post that was shared by BigHit on Twitter.

Image credits: Bighit's Naver account

same vibes different hair color.

we got this kind of JUNGKOOK SELCA today waw blessed!ðŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/8S3RwWb329 — KIM TAEðŸ§¸ (@borahaenism) January 18, 2021

OUR FIRST BLONDE JUNGKOOK SELCA?!?!? pic.twitter.com/teGbYXzlcM — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) January 18, 2021

YALL, WE FINALLY GOT A BLONDE JUNGKOOK SELCA. WHAT A GREAT TIME TO CONTINUE THE DAY pic.twitter.com/ZIR2eWdfcT — leyaâ·ðŸ“â˜€ï¸ (@bngtanislegends) January 18, 2021

What if Light Brown mullet hair Taehyung met Blonde Jungkook? ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/QfdmnxN5qo — Ê°áµ’áµ–áµ‰kenâ· ðŸ¿ (@hobicakey) January 18, 2021

"ê¸ˆë°œ ì…€ì¹´" (Blonde hair selca) is trending #1 in South Korea because of Jungkook selca with blond hair revealed todayðŸ”¥



Blonde hair jungkook that shook the worldðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/rDv7wjpyIM — keciâ·âº¹ | IUâµ IS COMING ðŸ‡ (@peacheeps) January 18, 2021

ALSO READ| SSC CHSL Result 2019 For Tier 1 Exam Is Expected To Be Released Today

On January 9 and 10, 2021, the Bangtan Boys performed at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. Ever since the awards were conducted, the online community is in chaos as BTS' Jungkook dyed his hair blonde for the first time. Many of his fans have been loving his new avatar, with many speculating about his decision to change his look suddenly.

BTS' Jungkook actually addressed the ARMY at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and stated that all seven of them are thankful for their fans. He also mentioned that he hopes that the fans would love his new hair colour. Fans are also speculating about BTS' mixtapes after Jungkook suddenly dyed his hair blonde. The singer has never dyed his hair blonde before this.

Jungkook’s message | GDA Daesang

ðŸ°“ARMYs who cheer for us, and all people who exist on this Earth, I hope you have a happy, and bright year in 2021 that shines like the color of my hair. You did a great job in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/r4polX2icl — Jungkook’s Golden Buzz (@JungkookTimes) January 10, 2021

Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS in June 2013 with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool. He has sung two solo tracks- Begin from Wings (2016) and Euphoria (2018). In 2019, he was ranked as the third most loved celebrity in a survey conducted by Gallup Korea. The South Korean singer was also titled as one of the sexiest men of 2020 by the list released by People. Jungkook is the only K-Pop member to be featured on Grazia’s list of sexiest men of 2020.

ALSO READ| NEET PG 2021 Exam Dates Are Out Now! NEET PG Exam Slated For April 18

ALSO READ| NASA Posts Image Of Neutron Star, Shares Mind-blowing Fact About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.