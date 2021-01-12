Maharashtra Board 2021 Exams To Be Conducted After April 15 For HSC & After May 1 For SSC

Maharashtra State Board Examinations are set to begin from April 2021. Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad announced about the same via her official Twitter handle a few days ago. She stated that the dates are currently being finalised and the official dates would be announced soon. But she mentioned that the Board exams in Maharashtra are likely to begin in April this year for HSC exams and in May 2021 for SSC students. Read on to know more about Maharashtra board 2021 exam updates.

We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021

Maharashtra Board HSC exam & SSC exam 2021 updates

Maharashtra 10th exam date 2021 - expected in May 2021

Maharashtra 12th exam date 2021 - expected in April 2021

Varsha Gaikwad wrote on her tweet that she shared on January 4th stating "We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. The state is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken." After the CBSE board exam dates were announced a few days ago, a few states have shared their state board exam dates and schedule as well. Even though many states are yet to announce their board exam dates for 2021, but for most states, the exams have been postponed till May 2021.

In her tweet, Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad also announced that the Maharashtra government is also under talks for reopening of the schools for students of classes 5 to 8 as well. While she would announce the further details when the official decisions arrive. Currently, all the schools are conducting their classes online due to the COVID situation.

This year, there was a delay in the announcement of HSC and SSC board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. However since CBSE exam dates are announced, the rest of the states are also expected to announce their state board exam dates in January as well. The CBSE board officials had recently announced the dates for HSC exam 2021 as well as SSC board exams. The CBSE board exams are slated to start on May 4th and are scheduled to conclude on June 10, while the practical exams would start earlier from March 1 onwards.

