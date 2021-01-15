NEET PG 2021 Exam Dates Are Out Now! NEET PG Exam Slated For April 18

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam officials have now announced the exam dates for the PG exam. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is slated to conduct the NEET-PG 2021 on April 18, 2021. The exam would be conducted on a computer-based platform at various exam centres in India. Read on to know more about NEET PG 2021 exam date.

NEET PG 2021 exam date

According to NBE's official notification, “All students completing their internship on or before June 30 may only apply for NEET-PG 2021 on fulfilment of eligibility criteria.” The NEET-PG exams were earlier scheduled for January 10, but they have been now postponed to a later date on April 18, 2021.

The NEET PG 2021paper pattern includes 300 objective type questions with an exam duration of three hours and 30 minutes.

The complete detailed scheduled would be soon released on NBE's official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in too.

nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in too. NBE has stated that all students who have completed or are about to complete their internship on or before June 30, 2021 can apply for the NEET- PG 2021 exam. Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria once before applying for the same.

NEET PG exam allows the students to take admissions into various PG medical courses in instiutes all over the country. So all the candidates who have an MBBS degree or are about to have the same before June 30, can now appear for the NEET PG exams to take admissions into various MS or MD courses carried out at different medical colleges in the country.

For any queries related to the same, the aspirants can contact the NBE greivance desk at 011-45593000 or write their queries to natboard.edu.in. In the coming times, all the various medical college exams would be replaced by a single level exams.

Image credits: NBE official website

NEET 2021 news

Earlier NEET had also declared the NEET-MDS 2021 result on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery can now head to nbe.edu.in. to check the result. The NEET 2021 MDS exam was conducted on December 16, 2020. The result of NEET-MDS 2021 has also been displayed on NBE website www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in.

