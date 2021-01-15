SSC CHSL Result 2019 For Tier 1 Exam Is Expected To Be Released Today

Quick links:
SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 result is likely to be released today. The Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare the results of their CHSL Tier 1 exam on Friday, January 15 today. The results are expected for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 exam that was conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 and on March 17 and 19 in 2020. The answer key for the same was recently announced on November 6. Read on to know more information about "SSC CHSL result 2019" and also check the expected cut off for the same.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|OBC
|
160 to 165 Marks
|EWS
|
160 to 165 Marks
|SC
|
145 to 150 Marks
|ST
|
130 to 140 Marks
Staff Selection Commission, SSC had started the recruitment process for the SSC CHSL 2020 too. The interested and eligible candidates applied through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL exam the last date was extended till December 19, 2020. The online fee payment of the same was however alowed till December 21, 2020. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the competitive examination for the recruitment of various posts like LDC, SA, DEO, etc.
