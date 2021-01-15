SSC CHSL Result 2019 For Tier 1 Exam Is Expected To Be Released Today

SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 result is likely to be released today. The Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare the results of their CHSL Tier 1 exam on Friday, January 15 today. The results are expected for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 exam that was conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 and on March 17 and 19 in 2020. The answer key for the same was recently announced on November 6. Read on to know more information about "SSC CHSL result 2019" and also check the expected cut off for the same.

For SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 result download, follow these steps:

Log in to the website at ssc.nic.in

It will lead to the homepage of the SSC CHSL 2019 result download.

You will have to click on the “CHSL 2019 result” link.

Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example- mother’s name, registration number, date of birth and password to login to the website.

A candidate can then download e-copy of the SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 result.

SSC CHSL 2019 cut off

According to Jagran Josh, here is the expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL result 2019-20 LDC/JSA/PA/SA Exam.

Category Expected Cut-Off General 135 to 145 Marks OBC 135 to 140 Marks EWS 125 to 130 Marks SC 115 to 120 Marks ST 100 to 105 Marks

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 DEO in C&AG.

Category Expected Cut-Off General 165 to 170 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks EWS 160 to 165 Marks SC 145 to 150 Marks ST 130 to 140 Marks

Staff Selection Commission, SSC had started the recruitment process for the SSC CHSL 2020 too. The interested and eligible candidates applied through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL exam the last date was extended till December 19, 2020. The online fee payment of the same was however alowed till December 21, 2020. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the competitive examination for the recruitment of various posts like LDC, SA, DEO, etc.

