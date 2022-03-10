BTS Army Won’t Be Allowed To ‘clap Or Shout’ During Upcoming Shows Due To COVID Protocols

BTS is among the prominent boy bands of South Korea who enjoy a massive fan following all over the world. As the BTS Army is waiting to attend the BTS South Korea concert, BTS’ management company Big Hit Music recently issued information regarding COVID protocols for all the fans attending the concerts. the information also consisted of the government guidelines which the Army will need to follow while attending the show.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert will be held in person as well as streamed live for the fans who could not attend the shows. The first show will be held on March 10 at 7:00 PM KST while the second show is on March 12 at 6:00 PM KST. The final show is held on March 13 at 6:00 PM KST.

BTS Concerts new guidelines issued for attendees

According to Variety, BTS management company Big Hit Music recently missed a statement revealing that cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ will be strictly prohibited according to government guidelines. Furthermore, it was also revealed that South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has limited each show to 15,000 attendees per night while the stadium’s capacity is 70,000.

Adding to it, the seating arrangements of the concerts along with the government guidelines were also mentioned along with a note that the event may be changed or cancelled depending on the social distancing level. The statement read-

"Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines. Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

How to book tickets for in-person BTS concerts?

Tickets for the in-person BTS concert will be available for purchase via Interpark. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon by the agency. General admission tickets are priced at KRW 165,000 while VIP tickets are priced at KRW 220,000.

