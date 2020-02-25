The Debate
BTS Members Ride New York Subway During 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Watch

Music

BTS members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were recently featured on the popular late-night talk show, The Tonight Show. Read more about BTS.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Fallon has been one of the most popular hosts with his popular show, The Tonight Show. He has recently managed to bring on the popular K-Pop band BTS on his show. He got the pop singers to answer a number of fan questions in a never seen way before.

The host got the singers on the New York subway and a video from the interview has gone viral on the internet. Read more about the K-pop band being featured on Jimmy Fallon’s popular the Tonight Show. 

Jimmy Fallon gets BTS members on The Tonight show

Jimmy Fallon managed to bring in the K-pop band BTS members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on his show. The makers of The Tonight Show released a small clip which features the band members hum a little song and also revealed the one thing they do before a performance. The band members did their ritual as they were also performing at the Grand Central. 

BTS on social media

The members of the popular South Korean band usually dominate social media with all the news they make. Their fashion choices in their latest music video have managed to grab the globe’s attention. The band has also been a trending topic since the members are prepped up for the release of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7.

A number of their fans were super shocked to see their favourite band on the popular talk show and have taken to their social media to express what they feel.  

