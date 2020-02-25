BTS Members Ride New York Subway During 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Watch

Jimmy Fallon has been one of the most popular hosts with his popular show, The Tonight Show. He has recently managed to bring on the popular K-Pop band BTS on his show. He got the pop singers to answer a number of fan questions in a never seen way before.

The host got the singers on the New York subway and a video from the interview has gone viral on the internet. Read more about the K-pop band being featured on Jimmy Fallon’s popular the Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon gets BTS members on The Tonight show

Jimmy Fallon managed to bring in the K-pop band BTS members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on his show. The makers of The Tonight Show released a small clip which features the band members hum a little song and also revealed the one thing they do before a performance. The band members did their ritual as they were also performing at the Grand Central.

BTS on social media

The members of the popular South Korean band usually dominate social media with all the news they make. Their fashion choices in their latest music video have managed to grab the globe’s attention. The band has also been a trending topic since the members are prepped up for the release of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7.

A number of their fans were super shocked to see their favourite band on the popular talk show and have taken to their social media to express what they feel.

bts literally outsold every single artist out there in just a single performance.. this dance break is that mf dance break!!!!!! #BTSonFallon

pic.twitter.com/CpRtP2Z3iX — PRAN⁷ (@DIONYSE0K_) February 25, 2020

jungkook spoke in perfect english... his fluency and pronunciation was so good 🥺 jungkook english king #BTSonFallonpic.twitter.com/NEvSK8pPZJ — sky⁷ (@filterpjm) February 25, 2020

JUNGKOOK: WHEN I FIRST SAW RM I THOUGHT HE WAS AMAZING



RM: WHEN I FIRST SAW HIM I WAS ONLY WEARING UNDERWEAR



I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING ASDFGHJKL😂😭 #BTSonFallonpic.twitter.com/5cQBYJKdH3 — LUHMEH❤BTS⁷ (@EXPENSIVEGURLS) February 25, 2020

