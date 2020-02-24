Congress Doubts Donald Trump's Motive For India Visit, Cites Upcoming US Election Campaign

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday contended that the visit of US President Donald Trump was “not important” for the country. Referring to the US President’s speech at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, Kharge opined that only the aim of the US was to cater to its trade interests. Moreover, he alleged that Trump had not come to India to facilitate improvement in the economy. The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of organising the ‘Namaste Trump’ event to enhance his own image.

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, “The visit of Donald Trump is not important for this country. Trump has come to sell his helicopter here. Just as he said that we are giving helicopters and defence equipment worth 3 billion dollars. He has come for trade. He has not come to help to reduce poverty and to improve the economic condition of the country. He has not eased visa conditions to facilitate entry of students and people seeking employment in the US. I also understand that his election is very near. That’s why he wants to campaign from here.”

He added, “Trump said that India is tough but I came because Modi is my friend. There is no connection between your personal friendship and the economic condition of the country. What is more important is how one nation can help the other. Poverty will not be hidden by building a wall to hide the poor. People know about GDP growth, rising unemployment, inflation. Modiji is doing this to enhance his own image.”

The 'Namaste Trump' event

One of the main highlights of the US President’s visit has been the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. It was designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. Both US President Donald Trump and PM Modi addressed a crowd of more than one lakh gathered at the Motera stadium. Several important dignitaries such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were in attendance.

Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) was the organizer of the event. Thereafter, the Trump couple departed for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, the US President will hold official talks with PM Modi on a range of issues.

(With ANI inputs)

