K Pop And K-dramas Has Some Emotional Ballad Songs Which Are A Must Listen

Slow original soundtracks or ballad songs k-dramas are instant fan favourites. These songs are mostly love songs which are sometimes sung by the lead actors of the drama. The slow songs of k-pop groups are also worth the listen. We take a look at some of the best slow ballad songs from k-drama’s and idol's which will melt your heart away.

Paint Me- MAMAMOO

Paint Me is a beautiful ballad song by the k-pop girl group MAMAMOO. The four-member group represents colour and the emotions depicted from the colours in the video song from their 6th mini album Yellow Flower. The song has great vocals from all the singers.

Suzy- I love you

This confession song is just the song to listen to when you need some inspiration before confessing your love to someone. Be Suzy is a JYP entertainment singer, actor and k-pop idol who has voiced this OST from While You Were Sleeping drama. The OST was a hit amongst fans.

Wanna One- Beautiful

The song that released in 2017 was an ode to the beauty of relationships. The eleven-member group participated in this ballad song by singing and also rapping in some sections. This is one of the best ballad songs by the group which was created from the reality show Produce 101.

Stay with Me by Chanyeol and Punch

Goblin was one of the most successful drama according to Korean news reports. This hazy ballad song sung by Punch and rapper Chanyeol of EXO was a contributor to the success. The video song will definitely give you goosebumps as it is a part of the fantasy drama Goblin.

Our tears by Park Seo Jun

This drama released back in 2017 was a moderate hit. However, the songs form this drama were a major hit. One of the ballad song was Our Tears sung by the lead actor Park Seo Jun is a fan-favourite. This beautiful ballad is a must-listen in the list.

