Surbhi Chandna's First Attempt At Making Pakoras; Check Out Her Latest BTS From Sanjivani

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adorable television actors that is consistently giving her 100 percent to play her part. The actor currently plays Dr. Ishani's role in Sanjivani 2 that airs on Star Plus. Surbhi frequently shares the latest updates from the sets of her show. Be it photo sharing or the BTS scenes, she updates her fans with all the latest happening in her life. Surbhi certainly knows how to keep her followers engaged on the social media site.

When Surbhi Chandna tried her first time attempt at making pakoras

Surbhi recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes video from Sanjivani 2. The video shows Surbhi herself and Gaurav Chopra. Surbhi Chandna looks pretty excited for her first attempt to make aloo pakoras.

In the video, she says she would make aloo pakoras and Gaurav Chopra would be the first one to try them and give reviews to the audience. On this statement, as a response, Gaurav Chopra cracks a joke saying he will definitely give out the reviews if he is still alive after eating the pakoras made by Surbhi.

She wrote a funny caption for the post saying, My Very First Attempt at making #pakodas .. Mumma must be soo proud 😋

Shash Say what? @shashi_cp

I can easily call #kitchenscenes my favorite cause #foodisbae.

Sanjivani was a medical drama show that aired in 2002 and starred Mohnish Bahl, Namit, Gurdeep Kohli, and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Sanjivani 2 is a continuation of Sanjivani and Dill mill Gaye. Before Sanjivani, she Surbhi Chandna played the role of Anika in Ishqbaaz.

