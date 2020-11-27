BTS' BE Album's Song 'Telepathy' Is A Song Fans Should Not Miss; Read Details

If you are a part of the BTS army, you are probably celebrating the BTS' Grammy nomination. The South Korean K-pop group is the talk of the town since the release of BTS' album BE which released at such an amazing time. The group's Grammy nominations and new album's success has put them on the charts. BTS' new song, Telepathy has received a lot of praises as well. Just today Big Hit Entertainment took to their Twitter and spoke of the Telepathy song. Read details here.

BTS' new song, TELEPATHY

On November 10, Big Hit Entertainment shared the tracklist of BTS' BE album. This album will have eight songs, including the band's first-ever full English song Dynamite. Dynamite made it to Billboard charts as No. 1 hit. BTS revealed the album was going to be launched on November 20. Today, Big Hit Entertainment took to their Twitter account and expressed their love towards the band's Telepathy Song. In the tweet, they revealed a YouTube link of the audio release of the song.

According to PopCrush, the BTS group held a global press conference to discuss their newly released album, BE on November 19, 2020. The audio was published on youtube on November 19, 2020, on BANGTANTV channel. They wrote, " < 잠시 (Telepathy) > https://youtu.be/jzHtHAg2igc #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE #BTS_Telepathy #잠시" in their tweet and attached a poster of the song. Which showed the name of the producer. Check the tweet here.

The video has since received over 4.8 million views on YouTube. The Telepathy song has an 80s retro vibe to it. It is a retro-pop disco track on the album which make you groove to its beats. The album has a range of songs which will put you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

The seven-member band said that most of the songs were inspired by the current COVID-19 situation while they were in lockdown. See the tracklist of the album here with Life Goes On as the first song on the BE album, the song has been well received and was recently sung by Alicia Keys as seen on her Twitter. The second song on the album was Fly to My Room. Third, being Blue & Grey, fourth Skit, fifth Telepathy, sixth Dis-ease, seventh Stay and the eightieth Dynamite.

IMAGE CREDITS: @bts.bighitofficial IG

