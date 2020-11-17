BTS Bandmates "take A Break From Practicing" As They Rest On Each Other's Laps

BTS members were seen taking a short break amid their practice session. The BTS boys have been gearing up for their next album and thus have been sharing updates on their social media handles. The band members recently posted a picture in which they can be seen napping adorably on each other’s laps. Fans loved to see the bonding among the three bandmates and expressed their adoration in the comments section.

Also Read | With BTS' Jimin's Filter, The Singer Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Achieve THIS On Spotify

BTS bandmates "take a break from practicing"

Also Read | BTS' Jimin Updates ARMY About Suga's Recovery After Shoulder Surgery

A few hours ago, BTS official Twitter account saw BTS' V, Jungkook and Jimin causally sleeping on the floor. The boys were dressed in mainly all black with one of the members sporting a denim jacket. The members looked fast asleep as they simply crashed on the floor onto each other’s laps. BTS' Jungkook, along with his fellow bandmates, was seen wearing a face mask as they napped. The adorable trio was seen napping on each other’s laps on the floor forming a circle. Fans of the BTS boy band simply loved the picture and wrote several positive things about the band. The fans were also seen praising them and expressing how eager they are for the next BTS album.

Also Read | BTS' BE Concept Photos Featuring Jimin Makes ARMY Call Him "the Most Beautiful Flower"

Sharing the tweet, the BTS official account simply captioned the picture mentioning that the boys are taking a break from practicing. Currently, BTS is working collectively on the release of BE which is their next album. The boy band has promised that the songs of the album will be an emotional roller coaster ride for the fans. While that is in works, the boy band is also getting ready for the year-end award show performances. Thus the bandmates have been practising quite hard for their upcoming events to deliver an amazing show. According to the boy band, the album BE is all set to release on November 20 along with the single Life Goes On. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release, bandmate Suga will not be present for the promotions of the album. It was revealed by the band that Suga has been recovering from a shoulder surgery which took place on November 3. Thus the bandmate won’t join the rest of the band for the promotional events.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Expresses Concern Over BTS Group Disbanding, Says He 'keeps Worrying A Lot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.