BTS' 'Life Goes On' Cover By Alicia Keys Receives Tons Of Praises, See Here

Alicia Keys recently sang a cover of Life Goes On. The beautiful rendition by the If I Ain't Got You singer crossed over 4 million views and one of it is by BTS themselves. If you are a BTS army member, you know Life Goes On is one their most amazing songs and when the American singer Alicia Keys posted her cover on her Twitter, BTS took to their handle to acknowledge her. Read all the details of what exactly happened when Alicia Keys' cover of Life Goes On was posted.

BTS' Life Goes On, cover by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys recently played her piano and sung the English translation of the Korean Lyrics of the song Life Goes On and recorded a short video while she was at it. She took to her Instagram and posted the video. Alicia said "I bet y'all didn't think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it," before she sang the cover and well she was right it was a surprise for most of us.

She wrote: "Can y'all guess this??" In her tweet along with the video and the BTS army bombarded the comments section. While most of the fans showed her with purple hearts others wrote their compliments and love for the song.

Within a few hours of her post, the tweet caught BTS' attention. They retweeted her video along with a short and sweet message. BTS wrote that they felt honoured when the popular star covered the BTS' Life goes on and thanked her. They wrote, "Thank you.. such a big honor". BTS also added a smiley and their signature purple heart. Check out the video here.

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

Life Goes On is the first song on BTS' BE album. The album released recently is also quite popular. The army is already celebrating the BTS' Grammy nomination for their song Dynamite. This tweet has given them another reason to continue the celebration.

BTS member also shared a video of jamming to Alicia's hit Love Looks Better on November 19. The tweet saw about 9.3 million views and caught the singers attention when she retweeted the video along with a message saying "Big love" with a Good Morning salutation and asked the band if they were ready of BE, their new album. Alicia didn't forget the purple hearts in her message either.

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

