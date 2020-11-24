BTS To Perform On 'Late Late Show With James Cordon' On November 24th; Fans Excited

K-Pop boy band BTS would be performing on the Late Late Show with James Corden. The show host James Corden took social media and announced the news about the same and revealed which song the boy band would be performing. The fans of the band seem very excited about the same and have been circulating the update on social media.

The Late Late Show with James Cordon to feature BTS' Life Goes On

James Cordon in a tweet revealed that BTS would be performing Life Goes On on the latest episode of The Late Late Show. Cordon also mentioned in the tweet that the show is “honoured to have our besties, BTS, perform” the song Life Goes On. He also posted a clip from the music video of the K pop band. Check it out below.

Honored to have our besties ,@BTS_twt, perform "Life Goes On" #BTSxCorden 💜 pic.twitter.com/weTBmoxwmd — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi 💜 (@latelateshow) November 24, 2020

Netizens react to BTS on Late Late Show update

Fans of BTS could not contain their excitement and flooded the post with their reactions and comments. Over 54 thousand netizens retweeted the post and made it viral on the social media platform. A number of fans showered the band with love and wished them well for their performance. Check out some of the reactions by netizens on the tweet below.

BTS on James Cordon's show leaves fans excited

I have never seen something as beautiful as this perfomance in my life. Life goes on best perfomance on Corden

#LifeGoesOn #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/ww2UCDqiMf — Wɾeɳ⁷ •°~ (@iamOt7) November 24, 2020

thank you so so much 💜 #BTSxCorden — ᴮᴱ로리⁷ 🐮🌱 (@gentlykook) November 24, 2020

The music video of Life Goes On had crossed over 67 million views on the first day of its release. On November 23rd, 2020, BTS won two awards at the American Music Awards as the Favourite Social Artist and the Favourite Pop/ Rock Duo or Group. The K-Pop boy band also performed Life Goes On and Dynamite at the event.

At a press conference, one of the band members RM had shared that the song is their way of providing healing and consolation that life continues to go on. He had added that though the song has a simple message, it is also a profound truth.

The song premiered on November 19th on YouTube. The music video is directed by Jungbook and the video features the members in an environment that puts emphasis on “reality and sincerity and authenticity”. Watch the official YouTube video of the song below.

What time does BTS perform on Late Late Show?

The broadcast begins on 12:37 a.m. local time (2:37 p.m. KST).

