BTS’ Chuseok Wishes: BTS' V And Jin Share Hilarious Chuseok Wishes For The Year; WATCH

BTS' Chuseok wishes this year was unlike anyone in the previous years. The group members wished their fans and followers on the national holiday of Korea. The seven-member boy group had vivid wishes set in store. Out of the bunch, BTS' V and eldest member Jin had the weirdest wish.

BTS' Chuseok wishes

BTS shared the video on September 29, on their official YouTube channel Bangtan Tv. The group members were dressed in traditional hanboks for the video. One by one, the members wished for their most surreal aims. J-Hope wished for the fandom’s health and happiness and Jimin wished for the well-being of their group.

RM wished for peace for all. Jungkook wished that every member’s wishes come true. By the time the ‘wish ball’ reached Jin and V, all of the wishes were mostly covered as per Jin. So Jin had something else he prayed for.

Jin comically prayed that every living being on planet earth is happy. In his funny wish turn, he prayed for tiny beings like mosquitos, wasps and insects. While he was wishing, the members were rolling out with laughter.

BTS' V's wishes

BTS V, on the other hand, was influenced by his co-member Jimin, who prompted that, ‘There are other planets as well’, to this V said, " I pray to god that there are aliens on earth.” This as well was found hilarious by the members of the band as all of them could not control their laughter at this.

One of the eldest members Min Yoongi aka Suga was the one who ended the video on a serious note. He wished that the COVID-19 situation ends soon and people have their daily life back. He also wished people happiness in the coming days.

Watch BTS members greet the fans on Chuseok and also ask for wishes

More about Chuseok

Chuseok is the Korean way of celebrating Thanksgiving. The national holiday is celebrated every fall and one of the most important days for Korean natives. According to folk traditions and native Korean history, the day is celebrated on 15th day of the 8th month of fall which can have changing days. The day is also called as Hangawi as per a 90 Day Korean website. The celebrations range from expressing the gratitude towards elders as well as celebrating with food and traditional rice wine or Soju. People also believe in getting together with family and making a feast.

